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H0NeST on making HLTV Prospects: "I can be better...I need to just work on myself and get higher"
By Gadj,10 days ago
Nazar "H0NeST" Stefinko and Iowa Stormboar advanced to Stage 2 of Austin LAN relatively unscathed with four wins and one tie in their Stage 1 round-robin. After their final match, Dust2.us' Jeffrey "Mnmzzz" Moore talked with H0NeST about their performance at the event so far, his recent appearance on the HLTV Prospects list, and the players who inspired him the most.