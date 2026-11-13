undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Romantic Lake Cabin near Cold Spring, NY: The LGBTQ+ Friendly Hudson Valley Getaway for Two
By Hudson Valley Style Magazine,10 days ago
PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y. — When the leaves come down over the Hudson Highlands, the best seat in the region moves indoors. Hudson Valley Style Magazine editors return to the Romantic Lake Cabin with Private Dock near Cold Spring, hosted by Alluvion Vacations, for a late fall look at its dining room, its fireside and its bed upstairs: a private, design-forward Hudson Valley getaway for LGBTQ+ travelers, gay couples and anyone owed a weekend of rest under 90 minutes from New York City.