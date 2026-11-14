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UPDATE: FAA begins releasing flights tier by tier amid nationwide ground stop
11 days ago
In a Friday night update, the FAA says it is now releasing departing flights tier by tier—with select overseas and Hawaii-bound planes taking off from coastal hubs like New York and San Francisco—as all 22 regional air traffic control centers gradually recover from a massive afternoon telecommunications outage. The nationwide ground stop advisory remains in effect through at least 11 p.m. EST with more than 10,000 delays and 2,000 cancellations, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says there is no evidence of foul play and warns full recovery will take time. For breaking updates and daily U.P. news coverage, visit MyUPNow.com.