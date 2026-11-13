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Moxham Eyesore Falls, Johnstown Firms Pitch In to Turn Bond Street Lot Into Green Space
By Olivia Adams,11 days ago
1–15 Bond St. & Central Ave. — Approximate Site of Proposed Green Space. A vacant lot at the corner of Central Avenue and Bond Street in Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood, once home to blighted townhouses, is expected to be reborn as a green space, with several neighborhood companies stepping up to help fund the project. Officials and company representatives gathered at the newly cleared property on Thursday, November 12, to mark the milestone.
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