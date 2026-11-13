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Klipsch Stratos HP-2 and HP-3 Bring Two-Way Drivers to Premium Headphones
By Majorhifi Press,8 days ago
Klipsch is returning to premium over-ear headphones with the new Stratos Series, introducing the closed-back Stratos HP-2 and semi-open-back Stratos HP-3. Announced as part of the company’s 80th anniversary celebrations, both models combine two-way coaxial driver arrays with real wood earcups and comfort features designed for extended listening. The...