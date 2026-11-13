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Leet Township Eyes 8.8% Tax Hike to Fund Truck Loan, Dodge Layoffs
By Samantha Davis,10 days ago
Leet Township commissioners voted unanimously last Monday to advertise a 2027 spending plan that would raise the municipal millage rate from 9.1 to 9.9 mills, an 8.8% increase. Allegheny County’s community profile lists the township’s taxable residential median value as $127,050 as of Nov. 6, 2026. At that assessment, the proposed rate would produce a township tax of about $1,258, roughly $102 more than at the current rate.