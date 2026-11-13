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Heinz History Center Lights Up Pittsburgh's Steel Past With 44 Rediscovered Paintings
By Ryan Miller,11 days ago
A Lithuanian immigrant who once painted portraits ended up capturing the literal fire of Pittsburgh's steel industry, and starting Saturday, the public can see 44 of his paintings gathered under one roof at the Heinz History Center. The exhibition, called A.H. Gorson: Painting the Steel City, opens Nov. 14 on the museum's fifth floor and will remain on view through Sept. 19, 2027.