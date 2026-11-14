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Gov. Evers said he fired UW Regent after ‘altercation’
By WBAY news staff,12 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has fired University of Wisconsin System Regent Timothy Nixon after receiving reports that Nixon had an altercation with staff supporting an official university meeting. Nixon’s dismissal is effective immediately. The governor’s office did not provide details about the alleged altercation in its announcement....
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