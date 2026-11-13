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Critiques into change
By Nora Turner,9 days ago
When the South Carolina Department of Education released School Report Cards last month, Richland Northeast increased its score from 41 to 53, improving in all categories. In the last two years, the school went from an Unsatisfactory rating to an Average rating.“I am very proud of the work because a lot of times when schools get in that unsatisfactory category, it’s like a deep hole and sometimes they can’t get out of it,” Dr. Marlon Thomas, third-year principal, said.