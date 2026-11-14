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Amélie To Open New Wine Bar In San Francisco’s Hayes Valley
By Maressa Ribeiro,12 days ago
Amélie is preparing to open another San Francisco location, with a new wine bar planned for 528 Laguna St., San Francisco. The company lists the Hayes Valley address as coming soon on its official website. A California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control filing also identifies the location under the name Amelie, associated with FAMELIE26 LLC.