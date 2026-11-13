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What does Triple D really mean for Pennsylvania?
By Staff Report,10 days ago
On last Tuesday’s midterm election, the state of Pennsylvania got a Democrat governor, a Democrat controlled House and a Democrat controlled Senate. What does that mean for the state? PA Representative Chad Reichard said, “You take a look at their priorities. I think, from what I’ve been hearing, the the number one priority, and the rumor has that they’re going to try to even do it before the governor’s budget address is raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Which if you look again around a lot of businesses here in Franklin County, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who’s paying the current 7.25. The focus really needs to be on maximum wage jobs and less on minimum wage jobs.”