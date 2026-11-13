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GW Law Professor Kristin Johnson Nominated to Serve on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
9 days ago
The George Washington University Law School announced that Kristin N. Johnson, the Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Nov. 12, the White House sent the Senate her nomination for a term expiring June 5, 2029, filling the seat previously held by Caroline A. Crenshaw.