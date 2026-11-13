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Main Line-Born Brand American Trench Opens in Rittenhouse Today
By Laura Swartz,10 days ago
The clothing company brings its American-made menswear and accessories to Chestnut Street. It started with a trench coat, a Kickstarter campaign, and two Main Line friends who wanted to prove that great clothes could still be made in America. A decade later, American Trench has built a following for its thoughtfully made apparel (including socks that have caught the attention of Bad Bunny) and opened a store in Ardmore. Now it’s coming to Philadelphia proper: The brand opens its first city store today at 1931 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse.
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