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Ducks Reassign Brossoit to San Diego
10 days ago
The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Brossoit, 33 (3/23/93), went 4-1-0 in five games with Anaheim this season. He won each of his first four starts with the Ducks Nov. 1-8, the third goalie in club history to do so. Signed to a one-year contract July 1, 2026, Brossoit is 68-48-13 with six shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 146 career NHL games (124 starts) with Anaheim (2026-27), Edmonton (2014-18), Winnipeg (2018-21 and 2023-24), Vegas (2021-23) and San Jose (2025-26).