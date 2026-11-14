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Sen. Rand Paul Vying for Top GOP Spot on Health Committee: ‘Next Congress Will Push Socialism in an Extreme Way’
By Hannah Knudsen,11 days ago
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is vying for the top Republican spot on the Senate Health Committee in the new Congress, vowing to do everything in his power to “prevent Washington from inserting itself between Americans and their doctors.”. Paul is seeking the top position on the Senate Health, Education,...