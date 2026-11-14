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Local 4950 Steelworkers collect items from Negaunee schools for Canathon
By Ethan Desjardine,11 days ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Steelworkers Local 4950 helped lend a hand to two area schools with picking up cans and non-perishable food items for TV6’s Canathon. The group began at Aspen Ridge Elementary, then helped out at Birchview Elementary. The steelworkers met with students and helped them count, weigh, and collect their items from each classroom. The students collected hundreds of pounds of dried foods, canned items, drinks, snacks, and more to help families in need this holiday season.