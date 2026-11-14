undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art hosts 'Handmade AI' symposium
12 days ago
SEOUL.- Artificial intelligence (AI) converts human language, images, and creative works into data and processes that data. It is no longer a mere technological tool and is now deeply involved in how we apprehend and experience the world. Amid this change, “handmade” as direct making by human hands seems at first glance to conflict with artificial intelligence. Yet it is still up to humans to choose and use technology and to give meaning to its results. What, then, does it mean to “make by hand” in the age of digital technology? Beyond using AI as a tool for creation, can we grant AI decision-making authority or autonomy in creation? Furthermore, can we recognize AI as an entity with rights and responsibilities? These questions go beyond the issue of who the subject of creation is and lead to new thinking about the relationship between humans and nonhumans, and about what it means to be human.