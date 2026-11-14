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Claire Oliver Gallery opens quilted art exhibition curated by Carolyn Mazloomi
12 days ago
Viola Burley Leak, Maya Angelou II, cotton, silk, metallic textiles :appliquÃ©d and hand painted quilt, 61 x 57 x 1 inches | 156 x 145 x 3cm. NEW YORK, NY.- Claire Oliver Gallery is presenting We're Still Here: Quilted Works Curated by Carolyn Mazloomi, an exhibition that surveys quilted works curated by renowned quilt-maker, historian, and curator Carolyn Mazloomi. On view November 13, 2026 - January 7, 2027, the exhibition brings together the work of fifteen quilt artists Alita Aldridge, Lauren Austin, Gwendolyn Aqui Brooks, Donna Chambers, Carolyn Crump, Renee Fleuranges-Valdes, L'Merchie Frazier, Myrah Brown Green, Sylvia Hernandez, Viola Burley Leak, Cynthia Lockhart, Ed Johnetta Miller, Rosy Petri, Josie Love Roebuck, and April Anue Shipp, each offering a distinct visual voice within the shared language of textile and quilted art. Under Mazloomi's curation, the show surveys the 40 year arc of the Women of Color Quilter's Network, which she founded in 1985. Each artist brings a unique approach to material, pattern, and narrative, positioning quilting as both a historical craft and a vital contemporary art form.