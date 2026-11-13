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Third-Ranked Johnnies Close Regular Season Saturday Night at TCO Stadium
By Saint John's University Athletics,10 days ago
By: Ryan Klinkner, SJU Director of Athletic Communications and Jordan Modjeski, SJU Assistant Director of Athletic Communications. No. 3 Saint John's football ends the regular-season schedule against St. Olaf at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Minnesota Vikings' TCO Stadium in Eagan. - Listen Live (WBHR-660 AM and 95.7 FM, St. Cloud; KDIZ-1570 AM, Twin Cities) | Live Stats | Live Video | Media Center | Game Notes | Online Tickets | St. Olaf Football.