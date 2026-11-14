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kurimanzutto New York presents survey of Mexican abstractionist Lilia Carrillo
12 days ago
NEW YORK, NY.- kurimanzutto New York presents Lilia Carrillo: MaÃ±ana de octubre. The exhibition brings together twenty-five works made between 1948 and 1974 by Lilia Carrillo (Mexico, 1930–1974), tracing her development from early figuration to her explorations of space and material through abstraction, and bringing her distinctive contribution to the movement into sharper focus.