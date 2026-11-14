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Mudam Luxembourg stages first major institutional exhibition dedicated to Ana Vaz
12 days ago
LUXEMBOURG.- Mudam Luxembourg – MusÃ©e d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean stages the first major institutional exhibition dedicated to Brazilian artist and filmmaker Ana Vaz. For over a decade, Ana Vaz (b. 1986, BrasÃlia) has developed a practice that cuts across disciplinary boundaries, placing cinema and visual arts in dialogue with fields such as anthropology, ecology, philosophy and critical pedagogy. Her films and installations engage with urgent questions of our time, from the enduring legacies of colonial modernity to environmental devastation, tracing their entanglement and their lasting effects on territories and their communities, whether human, animal, vegetal or spectral. In each of her works, she pays particular attention to the scars, ghosts and silenced stories that inhabit these territories, as well as the forms of resistance and resilience that arise from them.