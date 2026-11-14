undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hermès Himalaya Birkin and Chanel Hula Hoop XL highlight Heritage's Luxury Accessories Auction
12 days ago
DALLAS, TX.- On Dec. 3, Heritage’s Winter Luxury Accessories SignatureÂ® Auction will celebrate the holiday season with an exceptional offering of HermÃ¨s, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, including select runway and collector’s pieces by Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy. Three specialized collections broaden the offering: Judith Leiber’s fanciful crystal minaudiÃ¨res, the understated handbags of The Row and vintage Chanel jewelry.