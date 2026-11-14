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New Museum receives major gift from the Estate of Richard Hambleton
12 days ago
NEW YORK, NY.- The New Museum today announced a major gift from the estate of Richard Hambleton, which at the late artist’s request will support arts education programs for young people. A longtime Lower East Side resident and advocate for New York’s artistic community, this generous gift will expand access to contemporary art, creative learning, and art-making resources for the next generation of museum audiences across New York City and beyond.