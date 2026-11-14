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International group exhibition at Astrup Fearnley Museet explores sculpture as an act of translation
12 days ago
Jean-Luc MoulÃ¨ne, Bourriche 3, 2021. Courtesy of the artist, Miguel Abreu Gallery New York and Thomas Dane Gallery, London - Naples. Photo : Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York. OSLO.- Material Shifts is a major international group exhibition that looks at sculpture as an act of translation. Traditionally, the notion of sculpture recalls a stable object rendered in a robust material: something frozen in time and space. Still, sculptural practices have always also retained a notion of “material shifts”: from mold to cast, from sketch to three-dimensional form, or from idea to physical realization.