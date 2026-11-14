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Exhibition at Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum explores Hisako Sekijima's four decades of conceptual basketry art
12 days ago
TOKYO.- Hisako Sekijima (b. 1944) makes basketry works using plant materials. Basketry refers both to the techniques used to make baskets and to the objects made with them. Although Sekijima's works are baskets, they are not intended to hold anything. Sekijima focuses on the principles of interlacing, giving form to her ideas about basic fabricating methods such as twining, knotting, plaiting, and warp/weft weaving; the varied properties of plant materials; and the forms that emerge from combining materials and techniques. In Sekijima's case, the work is not simply the finished object but the thinking behind it: a process in which questions and hypotheses lead to discoveries and further ideas. A key part of her work's appeal lies in the clarity and directness with which she gives that thinking physical form.