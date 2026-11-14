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Art Encounters Biennial 2027: 15 commissions for seventh edition
12 days ago
TIMIșOARA.- The Art Encounters Foundation announces the 15 artists and collectives commissioned to produce new work for the seventh Art Encounters Biennial, opening in Timișoara, Romania, from May 21 to July 4, 2027. Curated by Philippe Van Cauteren, Director of S.M.A.K. in Ghent, the Biennial gathers 60 artworks across six venues: 15 new commissions, 40 works from the S.M.A.K. collection, and a selection of existing works, all shown for the first time in Romania.