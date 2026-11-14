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Elektrohalle Rhomberg presents new oil paintings by Adelheid Rumetshofer
12 days ago
SALZBURG.- What remains when form dissolves? When color ceases to be surface and begins to become space?. In her exhibition The Space Between, Adelheid Rumetshofer explores those elusive states between visibility and dissolution, proximity and distance, presence and absence. Her painting operates at the threshold of perception. Resisting clear categorisation, it opens up a space in which the very act of seeing becomes the subject of contemplation.