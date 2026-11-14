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Man Ray's famous iron that cannot iron takes center stage in Italian retrospective
12 days ago
PARMA.- An ordinary household iron, fourteen sharp nails and a little glue were all Man Ray needed to create one of the most recognizable objects in twentieth-century art. More than a century after its invention, Cadeau (Gift), the American artist's provocative transformation of an everyday appliance, is among the works featured in Man Ray: Tutto, an exhibition at the Fondazione Magnani-Rocca's Villa dei Capolavori, near Parma, on view through December 13, 2026.