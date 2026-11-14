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Christie's New York to auction comprehensive Louis Vuitton artist bag collection
12 days ago
Private Collection to be offered as part of Handbags & Fashion: The New York Edit from November 25 until December 10. NEW YORK, NY.- Christie's New York will present Scarcity & Infinity: An Important Collection, the most comprehensive collection of Louis Vuitton artist collaboration bags ever offered at auction. Offered as part of Handbags & Fashion: The New York Edit during December Luxury Week, the collection explores the intersection of art and design through innovative collaborations with Takashi Murakami, Frank Gehry, and Yayoi Kusama. Scarcity & Infinity comprises more than 100 pieces across 88 lots, ranging from reimagined iconic classics to exceptionally rare contemporary creations.