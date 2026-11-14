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DC residents lay flowers at historic home to celebrate Colom's Senate victory in Mississippi
By Dominique Moody,12 days ago
District residents paid homage to U.S. Sen. Blanche Bruce, the first African American to serve a full term in the U.S. Senate for Mississippi, following U.S. Sen.-elect Scott Colom’s win on Wednesday. Colom will become the first Black senator from Mississippi since reconstruction. Neighbors left flowers on Sen. Bruce’s...
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