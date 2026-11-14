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Democrat Eric Jones wins election to U.S. House in California’s 4th Congressional District
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Eric Jones wins election to U.S. House in California’s 4th Congressional District. WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the United States, China and Russia plan to meet Thursday on the sidelines of next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China's tech hub of Shenzhen — an unprecedented gathering of the heads of the world's biggest nuclear powers. While the leaders gathering for joint talks will mark a singular moment, analysts say expectations are low that the talks will lead to major breakthroughs and say they will be heavier in symbolism than substance. Plans for the three-way summit with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were confirmed Friday by the White House. It comes at a complicated moment in relations between the three countries. Trump has warmly embraced Xi after coming to a truce in their short-lived trade war last year and in spite of differences over the U.S. war with Iran and other tensions between the world's foremost economic powers.