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Review: No Broker Needed: "First and Last" Sells Itself
11 days ago
Presented by Open Variations Theater and Birthday Cat, in association with Inwood Art Works, Personality Hires Studio, and C Minus Productions at artXnyc. In Adam Elliott's funny and incisive two-hander First and Last, Morris, an aspiring writer working as a New York City rental agent when we first meet him, reveals that he has always been interested in time as a "construct," which means that it might be manipulated to become a "powerful tool that we use to advance ourselves." Writers, of course, do manipulate time–not only in the sense that they control its passage within a narrative but also in the sense that a written work creates a sort of eternal present to which the reader can endlessly return in the act of reading (or, in the case of, say, a film or play, watching). First and Last, currently at Chelsea's artXnyc in its first fully staged production, keenly probes what happens, or fails to happen, to people, their selves and their relationships, with the passage of time.