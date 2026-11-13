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Trends in automation: how pneumatics tech is evolving
By Mary Gannon,9 days ago
Pneumatic technology continues to evolve and deliver new levels of performance, flexibility and intelligence. Modern pneumatic systems provide the rapid response times and high cycle rates required by today’s high-speed manufacturing equipment. Technologies such as proportional valves, programmable controls and integrated sensing enable more sophisticated motion profiles, dynamic pressure and flow control, compressed-air optimization and adaptable machine operation. Today’s pneumatic solutions are increasingly integrated into connected, data-driven architectures that support productivity, quality improvement and operational efficiency. Additionally, hybrid applications bring together pneumatic and electromechanical technologies for complete system control.