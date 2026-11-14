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Palm Coast Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano Earns Prestigious Chief Fire Officer Designation
By Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano,11 days ago
Palm Coast – As he marks 20 years with the Palm Coast Fire Department, Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano has reached an important career milestone, earning the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing. Juliano and Deputy Fire Chief Bradd Clark are the only two current members of the Palm Coast Fire Department to ever hold this designation.