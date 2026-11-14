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What’s next for Wetmore as area could lose ambulance service January 1 after voters reject district expansion
By Melissa Henry,11 days ago
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) — Residents in the Wetmore area could soon be without ambulance service after voters rejected a ballot measure that would have brought them into the West Custer County Hospital District. The district says it will stop responding to emergency calls in the Wetmore area beginning...