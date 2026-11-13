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Fanbase Feature: 40th Anniversary Retrospective on ‘Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home’ (1986)
9 days ago
As a special feature of The Fanbase Weekly podcast, the Fanbase Feature focuses on and celebrates a specific element of geek culture. In this Fanbase Feature, The Fanbase Weekly co-host Bryant Dillon is joined by special guests Corinna Bechko (writer – Sabrina the Teenage Witch, EC’s Bloodtype), Tilly & Susan Bridges (writers – Star Trek: Voyager: Homecoming, Monster High), and David Avallone (writer – Drawing Blood, Elvira meets H.P. Lovecraft) to participate in a thorough discussion regarding Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) in light of the feature film’s 40th anniversary, with topics including how the fourth film stands out from the rest of the Star Trek films, how the film’s environmental message has changed in the context of today’s political and social climate, and more. (Beware: SPOILERS for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home abound in this panel discussion!)