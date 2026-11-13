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Dr. Donald Little
By Andrew Poteat,10 days ago
Dr. Donald R. Little, 84, of Hartwell, Georgia, died on Friday, November 13, 2026, at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The body is at Strickland Funeral Home where the family will receive friends same day afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. At other times, the family will be at the home. Online condolences may also be sent to the family by visiting www.stricklandfh.com. Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services – Hartwell, Georgia, is assisting the family with the arrangements.