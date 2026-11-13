undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pavement Maintenance Before Winter Damage
11 days ago
ASI Paving tells contractors how to walk the parking lot with property managers ahead of winter weather. Winter weather often exposes problems hiding in the pavement system: small cracks near an entrance, a pothole that slipped down the maintenance list or standing water collecting in the same low spot after every rainfall. Once temperatures fluctuate above and below freezing, minor issues can quickly turn into larger, more expensive repairs. Water finds its way into cracks, freezes, expands and puts additional stress on the pavement structure.