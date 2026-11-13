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Avril Lavigne Welcomes First Child, Surprises Fans with Birth Announcement of Baby Girl
By Staff,10 days ago
Pop-punk superstar Avril Lavigne has officially become a mother. The 42-year-old Canadian singer stunned fans on Friday (November 13) when she announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, revealing the exciting news in a heartfelt Instagram post. The announcement came as a complete surprise, as Lavigne had never publicly disclosed that she was expecting a child or that she was currently in a relationship. Sharing a series of intimate black-and-white photographs, the “Complicated” singer celebrated the newest addition to her family with a caption that perfectly reflected her signature rebellious personality: “Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived.” The announcement marks a major personal milestone for Lavigne, who has spent more than two decades as one of the most recognizable figures in pop-punk and alternative rock.