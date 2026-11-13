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25 Years Ago Today: Sevendust Release Their Third Album ‘Animosity’
By Matt Bishop,10 days ago
The hit single “Praise” helped keep the album on the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks. On November 13, 2001, Sevendust released their third studio album, ‘Animosity,’ through TVT Records, delivering what would become one of the most celebrated and influential records of their career. Following the success of their 1997 self-titled debut and 1999’s ‘Home,’ the Atlanta-based metal band entered the studio determined to expand their sound while maintaining the crushing riffs, infectious grooves, and emotional intensity that had established their reputation. Working with producer Ben Grosse, the band spent approximately eight months writing and recording the album, with sessions taking place at several facilities, including Bearsville Studios in New York and Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta. Unlike their previous efforts, Sevendust had more time to develop material without the constant interruptions of touring, allowing for a more collaborative and experimental songwriting process.