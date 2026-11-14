undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative Warns Members of Holiday Season Scams
11 days ago
Lexington, SC 11/14/2026 - With the holiday season approaching, Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) is warning members and the public to remain alert for scammers attempting to take advantage of consumers. Scammers often use the busy holiday season to target unsuspecting individuals through fraudulent phone calls, text messages and payment demands....