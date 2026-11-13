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EP Review: Hillsboro – this is me if i was you
By Colleen Nerney,9 days ago
I love Midwest emo and so should you. Pacific Northwest band Hillsboro might not be in the same region of the country responsible for naming the genre, but they’ve certainly got an excellent grasp on the general sound while carving out their own niche within it. Their most recent EP, titled this is me if i was you, releases via their own label play dead today and is a gorgeous dissection of the band members’ years of friendship and the strength their community provides them.