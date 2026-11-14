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Students and community gather for fourth annual Vandal Remembrance Ceremony
By Reagan Jones,11 days ago
Students and members of the Moscow community gathered at the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial to commemorate the lives of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalve, on the anniversary of the tragedy on King Road four years ago. The Vandal Remembrance Ceremony is part of the “Week of Remembrance and Kindness” held this past week, where community members were invited to participate in acts of kindness as well as remembrance.