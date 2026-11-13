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Interview: Nasalrod on ‘The Friends 45’
By Wyatt Soullier,9 days ago
Portland’s Nasalrod bring their exuberant live punk rock energy to The Friends 45, a new seven-inch out today through Alternative Tentacles and Nadine Records. Following their split with noise-rock veterans Victims Family, the band pair the original song “Behind Friendly Faces” with a reimagining of FEAR’s “What Are Friends For?” For Nasalrod drummer Spit Stix, who also plays in FEAR, the release offers a chance to revisit a song he never felt was quite finished.