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Billikens Close Regular Season With Sixth Straight Win
9 days ago
KINGSTON, R.I. – Saint Louis volleyball closed out the regular season with its sixth consecutive win, defeating Rhode Island 3-1 on Friday afternoon at Keaney Gymnasium. The Billikens finished the regular season 18-11 overall and 13-5 in Atlantic 10 play, recording their most conference wins since 2008, when SLU went 13-0. Saint Louis won 11 of its final 12 matches and recorded its first six-match conference winning streak since 2019.