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Shortical Is Betting Big on AI. Its New Series ‘Inevitable’ Explores the Future of Entertainment
By Marc Berman,9 days ago
Will artificial intelligence replace actors, writers and directors—or become another tool for them to tell stories in ways that were previously impossible?. Shortical, a mobile-first entertainment company building a business around short-form scripted programming, founded by Guy Shimoni, Igal Rozen, Nadav Brandstater, Ofir Lobel, and Kfir Weiss, is exploring that question with an AI-generated thriller called Inevitable that places the future of acting at the center of its story.