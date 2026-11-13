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News: footballhead Sign to Pure Noise Records, Release ‘Sharpen Your Words’
By Colleen Nerney,9 days ago
Chicago alt-gaze band footballhead have announced their signing to Pure Noise Records and marked the occasion with the release of a new single. The band says:. “Signing to Pure Noise- no joke – in every essence is a dream come true to the guys that make up footballhead. We spent our teen years, 20s, and now in our 30s loving the bands that make up the culture of this label. I emailed Jake 15 years ago asking for an internship because I loved the bands on his label so much when I was a teenager, and he basically told me ‘Thanks so much, I’m a one-man operation right now; circle back with me later.’ Well, here we are.”