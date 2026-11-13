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Festival Review: Dia De Los Deftones 2026 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA
By James Alvarez,9 days ago
The seventh annual Dia De Los Deftones music festival took place in San Diego on November 7, and 40,000 people made the trek down to Petco Park to celebrate Deftones and the dynamic lineup of artists they curated for this year’s edition of the fest. Emerging acts such as Mexican rockers Ladrones shared the stage with alt-rock superstars The Neighbourhood, just as hip-hop maven BKTHERULA performed right before the punk icons in AFI.