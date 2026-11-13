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NHRA Finals offers last chance for first Leah Pruett-Tony Stewart matchup
By Phil Burgess, NHRA National Dragster Editor,8 days ago
As hard as it is to believe, in their first year together in Top Fuel, Tony Stewart and wife Leah Pruett have yet to meet in eliminations. They’ve run each other many times during qualifying, but not yet with points on the line on raceday, and with the Finals being Pruett’s last race for a while as she and Stewart work on expanding their family next season, it may be now or never.
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