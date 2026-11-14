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More people in need, fewer food donations at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
By Kayla Butter,11 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is struggling as we inch closer to Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO and President Natalie Jayroe said that in a normal year, around 150,000 people ask for help. This year, that number is closer to 200,000.
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